4th ACMA Aftermarket Expo – NE Commences In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing India’s Auto Component manufacturing industry, on Friday, announced the commencement of the 4th ACMA Aftermarket Expo – North East. The two-day event is being organised under the aegis of the ministry of Commerce & Industry, government of India at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati and is being supported by the Guwahati Motor Parts Traders Association (GMTA).

In this edition of the Aftermarket Expo, 50 leading auto component manufacturers will showcase genuine aftermarket and safety-critical products. Many domestic and international buyers from neighboring countries are also expected to participate in the expo. The event will also witness workshops on maintenance and best practices for garage mechanics including education sessions on how to differentiate genuine aftermarket products from spurious ones.

Inaugurating the expo, Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA said, “ACMA is delighted to organise the 4th edition of its Aftermarket Expo in Guwahati. Roadways are the primary mode of transportation in the North-East. The hilly terrain, rains, and poor roads in remote areas lead to wear and tear of the vehicles because of which auto spare parts are always in high demand, thereby providing a great opportunity for aftermarket business. We are confident that this expo will help the local dealers and distributors in gaining access to genuine parts of superior quality ensuring vehicular safety and better user experience.”

Sharing his views on the Expo, Pradeep Singhania, president, Guwahati Motor Parts Traders Association said, “The 4th ACMA Aftermarket Expo in Guwahati is happening at an opportune time as the aftermarket gains momentum post the pandemic. The dealers & distributors’ community in the Northeast is excited as the show provides a perfect platform for them and the genuine independent aftermarket players to network and focus on business development. We are expecting a significant number of dealers & distributors to participate in the event and benefit.”