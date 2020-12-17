93rd annual convention of FICCI held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: FICCI recently organised its 93rd Annual Convention, ‘The Future is now’ virtually. Addressing the virtual session Dr Peter H Diamandis, founder and executive chairman, XPRIZE foundation and executive founder and director, Singularity University, said, “Education and healthcare are the two biggest industries that AI is going to transform.”

According to Dr Diamandis COVID-19 has brought in significant financial and health concerns. “However, it is upon the entrepreneurs to identify the great problems and convert them into a business opportunity while making a world a better place,” he added. He highlighted that essentially there are 4 kinds of mindsets- exponential, abundance, longevity and moon shot that differentiate a visionary from the rest. He further elaborated that the exponential mindset of a true visionary is the key asset for success.

Addressing the session, Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said that, “Peter’s knowledge on dematerializing, demonetizing, and democratizing and the whole abundance mindset is to create wealth and solve major global problems.”