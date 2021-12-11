9th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2021 Concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: On the last day of the 9th edition of the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum, the flagship annual event of the Balipara Foundation, on the theme ‘Ecology is Economy’, the forum awarded, and recognised extraordinary visionaries of the Eastern Himalayas and their indomitable contribution. These entrepreneurs received a Social Impact Recognition Award which comes with a citation and a contribution to the organisation or individual from the Social Impact Recognition Fund of Balipara Foundation. The awards were formally handed over to the recipients during an event at Taj Vivanta, Guwahati on Friday.

The Rural Futures Rewilding Award 2021 recipient was Ivan Zhimomi of Nagaland, a local champion of mobilising the people in the region to establish a network of community conserved areas (CCA) – The Tizu Valley Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Network at Zunheboto. The award was presented by Chanakya Chaudhury, vice president, Corporate Services.

The Naturenomics Award 2021 was jointly conferred to Sonam Tashi Gyaltsen of Sikkim, and Kurule Tenupa village, Nepal. Sonam was the man behind the founding of La in 2016, as Echostream’s own product/social enterprise which is focused on developing the creative industry capacity and capabilities in the Indian Himalayan region starting with Sikkim. Sonam is also the founder of a zero-waste tea brand called T which won the CII-NID Design Excellence award in 2015 in the industrial design category. On the other hand, Kurule Tenupa village, Nepal, has reversed and solved the issue of water crisis through permaculture and established various learning grounds. The award was presented by Debdoot Mohanty, head, CSR, Tata Steel.

The Food for the Future Award 2021 was conferred to Momee Pegu and Gopal Nag of Assam. Momee has successfully connected indigenous women by creating organic pesticides, sustainable activity, and organic farming that provided them with the freedom of decision-making. She has also generated employment for villages by creating a better livelihood for the future. The award was presented to her by Anish Andheria, president – Wildlife Conservation Trust. While Gopal Nag is a specially-abled man hailing from Assam’s Biswanath Chariali district who has put up an extraordinary example of grit and patience. Despite his disability, he successfully created a food farm in his home backyard. The award was presented by Ruma Chakraborty, 92.7 Big FM.

The Green Guru Award 2021 was jointly conferred to Layland Marak of Meghalaya, and Amir Hamza Xihad of Bangladesh. Layland is a farming enthusiast, entrepreneur, community leader, and teacher. Mark has helped his entire community under the Rongram Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block to earn a better livelihood through environment-friendly agricultural practices. Amir Hamza is the founder of Mekateam, a social start-up that facilitates team-building activities, through interactive learning sessions and games, targeting corporates, students, and professionals from diverse backgrounds.

The Young Naturalist Award 2021 recipient was Lalvohbika of Mizoram, presented by Jadav Payeng, the Forest man of India. Lalvohbika, a 28-year hunter-turned conservationist from West Phaileng village of Mizoram’s Mamit district has come a long way in his efforts as a conservator of wildlife in his district.

The Forest Ranger and Guards Award 2021 was jointly bagged by Kime Rambia of Arunachal Pradesh, and Dorji Duba of Bhutan. Kime is a Range Forest Officer based at the Tippi Range, Pakke Tiger Reserve of East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. He along with his forest staff patrol the Kameng river by boat and has started night patrolling. Meanwhile, Dorji is a dedicated forester who coordinates with all tiger research and conservation work in the field at Bhutan, he is the field expert in camera trapping. The first one to get a photo of the elusive Snow leopard at JSWNP, Bhutan. He also rediscovered the Primula Chasmophyla, an endemic plant to Bhutan, from JSWNP in 2019.

The Rural Futures Rewilding Grant 2021 went to Manjit Patir of Assam, presented by Keshab Mahanta, minister for Health & Family Welfare; Information Technology, Science and Technology & Climate Change; government of Assam. Manjit has donated trees to bring environmental awareness among local people. He also formed the Prakritik Bhiksu Dal, which has now been renamed as Save Green World Mission.

The Lifetime Service Award 2021 was presented to Dr Prabin Saikia of Assam by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Dr Saikia, through his forest of pilgrimage, ‘Banatirtha’, is preserving the age-old Assamese traditional knowledge in context to rituals, beliefs,s and medicinal usage of indigenous plant species. His self-curated indigenous botanical library ‘Banatirtha’ is now a habitat to many wild species like snakes, butterflies, lizards, birds, mongoose, amongst others.

The 9th Rabindranath Borthakur Memorial Lecture was given by Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament. “I firmly believe that the common citizens of India, the grassroots indigenous communities, play a crucial role in combating climate change, and tonight through the Balipara Foundation Awards vision of Rural Futures, we celebrate these indigenous communities, whose voices inspire us every day, the change-makers who make this world a better place for all of us to live in,” said Moitra.