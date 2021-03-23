Abutani trucking delivers 1000th BharatBenz

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 22: Abutani Trucking, an authorised dealer of BharatBenz trucks in Assam since 2017, celebrated a sales milestone of delivering 1000 BharatBenz trucks to customers in the North East. The sales milestone is a testament to growing customer faith and confidence in BharatBenz products.

Speaking on the new milestone, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Customer Service at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said, “We are delighted to congratulate Abutani Trucking on their delivery of 1000 BharatBenz trucks. The North East region has a high demand for tipper trucks and that has helped us increase our market penetration. With a product portfolio offering best-in-class features, excellent safety, swift servicing, and smooth driving, BharatBenz is quickly becoming the CV manufacturer of choice.”