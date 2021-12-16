Acer Announces Exclusive Mega Sale On December 16-17

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Acer India announced its biggest year-end sale ‘Loot Our Store Sale’ (LOSS) recently where exclusive offers will be available on selected products between December 16-17. With laptops and gadgets being an integral part of our lives during the hybrid model of work and education, there is no better occasion than now to give yourself and your loved ones the power and usability of an Acer device. Notably, Acer has curated offers on their online store, enabling their customers’ great benefits across all the categories of laptops, monitors, tablets, and accessories.

Notably, Acer announced discounts of up to 67% on gaming accessories and up to Rs 40,000 off on gaming laptops, free Nitro headset with purchase of Acer tablet and monitors starting from Rs 7,690. The limited-time sale also has offers like no-cost EMI with 2 years of extended warranty and 1 year of accidental damage protection. Further, customers can also avail themselves of the exchange offers.