Actress Fairy Priya Ahmed launches Oppo F19 at City Center

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 9: Smartphone-maker Oppo unveiled the all new F19 mobile in Guwahati market on Friday. Assamese actor, model and social media influencer Fairy Priya Ahmed launched the most awaited Oppo F19 at its exclusive showroom in City Center, Guwahati. Company official Anishuz Zaman, zonal sales manager; Sandeep Choudhury, showroom and LFR head and ASM Bikash Pandey were also present during the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Ahmed said, “Smart phones are the most essential parts of our life, especially for youngsters and women, because they love to take selfies. Oppo F19 comes with great features, powerful 5000mAh battery, 33W flash charge, 48MP AI triple camera, AMOLED punch-hole display and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM which is a perfect combination for youngsters and women.”

Zonal sales manager Zaman added, “F19 stands for all the values that F Series promises and Oppo pulled out all the stops to give you more value with an improved design and better screen when compared with the previous generation of this phone, F19 is specially known for its night features.”