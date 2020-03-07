Advisory Committee meeting of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: Nitin Khade, IAS, CEO of SITA chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) at the Conference Hall of Block-A, Janata Bhavan, Dispur on Saturday.

At the outset of the meeting, the Action Taken Report of the last Advisory committee meeting of SITA which was held on June 6, 2019 last was thoroughly discussed.

The new proposals of projects submitted to SITA were discussed among the Members and Advisors with the presentation made by the various organizations of the new projects.

New proposals were discussed on various projects, monitoring of activities of Atal Tinkering Lab in Assam, designing of Biomass Mission for Assam, Artificial Intelligence and big date intervention in Agriculture, Green school concept, etc. Advisors and Members of SITA along with officials, members of various organisations & agencies attended the meeting.