AGCL Enters Agreement With Cairn Oil & Gas

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Cairn Oil & Gas has entered into a Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) with Assam Gas Company Ltd. (AGCL) that functions as a key undertaking of the Assam government. Under this agreement, AGCL will ensure purchase of 1 lakh SCMD rich gas from Cairn’s Hazarigaon field. The agreement was executed on Thursday at an event held in Guwahati in the presence of Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister for Transport, Industries and Commerce, Skill Development, Welfare of Minorities, government of Assam.

Speaking on the association, Gokul Chandra Swargiyari, managing director, AGCL, said, “We are delighted with the association with Cairn Oil & Gas that will improve energy access in Assam and boost the state’s many industries, particularly the big tea estates. At AGCL, we have robust plans to connect all towns within our operating area by supplying piped natural gas to 2 lakh domestic consumers in the next few years. As a clean energy provider and a responsible corporate citizen, we are determined to connect more domestic and industrial consumers to our existing network and reduce dependence on traditional fuels to contain carbon footprint and ensure energy access in the state.”

Discussing the finding and association with AGCL, Prachur Sah, deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, “We understand the importance of alternative energy sources such as gas to reduce carbon footprint and simultaneously secure energy Atma Nirbharta for India. We were awarded the Hazarigaon field, under the DSF (Round II). We have deployed best-in-class technology and practices to accelerate the exploration process and swiftly moved towards production and supply of gas. We are delighted with this new development in Assam and are looking forward to our partnership with AGCL to power the state’s critical tea industry alongside supporting other key sectors of the state. We see huge potential in the North-East region of India and remain committed to further contributing to the region’s economic growth and progress.”