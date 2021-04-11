Amazon digitizes 2.5 million MSMEs, creates 1 mn jobs in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 10: Amazon India, on Saturday announced that it has digitized 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled cumulative exports worth $3 billion and helped create nearly 1 million jobs in India till date. Notably, at the inaugural Sambhav Summit, in 2020 Amazon had announced an investment of $1 billion to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs, enable ecommerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million additional jobs in India between 2020 and 2025.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, said, “As we continue to work with small and medium businesses in our ecosystem, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country, help create jobs at scale and contribute to the vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. As the world around us is more digital than ever with the internet and technology becoming an integral part of our lives, we see a massive opportunity to empower millions of SMBs across the country and remain committed for Amazon to be a catalyst for such accelerated progress.”