Amazon.in hosts Small Business Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Amazon.in announced that the company will host the fourth edition of its sale event Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 starting from midnight on December 12 next. The specially curated online event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops and it will be instrumental in supporting them to sustain their accelerated business growth.

On Small Business Day, products across hundreds of categories including work from home essentials; safety and hygiene supplies; wall décor and hangings; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; sports essentials; Christmas special products; etc will be available on the marketplace at great prices.

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India said, “The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India, and especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our over 7 lakh seller partners to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming Small Business Day, we want to create an opportunity for SMB sellers and B2B sellers to generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note”. In addition to Small Business Day, Amazon.in also announced that it is celebrating All India Handicrafts Week 2020 from December 8 to 14. The event is curated to increase awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country.