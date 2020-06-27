Amazon India expands Amazon Flex delivery program to Kolkata

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 27: Amazon India announced the expansion of the Amazon Flex delivery program to more than 35 cities in the country on Saturday.

The global delivery program, launched in June 2019 in India aims at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can be their own boss, create their own schedule and earn Rs 120 to 140 per hour by delivering packages to Amazon customers. Kolkata is one among the other cities in India to benefit from the launch of this program.

“Over the last one year we have received an overwhelming response for the Amazon Flex program from thousands of individuals who have benefited by delivering to Amazon customers. Amazon Flex drivers enjoy the part time work opportunity and the ability to use their free time to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. We are excited to launch the program in Kolkata as we continue to scale our delivery capabilities in the city. Amazon Flex will add tremendous value in serving our customers in Kolkata so they can stay home and practice social distancing.” said Prakash Rochlani, director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India.

Amazon India has recently hired close to 50,000 seasonal associates across its fulfilment and delivery network to meet the increasing customer demand. The expansion of the Amazon Flex program will further help scale its delivery capability at a time when customers across the country continue to depend on Amazon India’s services to have their products delivered safely at their doorstep.