Amazon India launches Covid-19 relief scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 24: Amazon India launched a Covid-19 Relief Scheme (CRS) through which it aims to provide additional financial assistance to frontline teams of associates hired through staffing agencies and other eligible employees with a Covid-19 Allowance and additional Hospital Reimbursement. The Covid-19 allowance is a one-time grant per employee of Rs. 30,600 for in-house Covid care, medical equipment or medication related expenses. If employees exceed their maximum insurance cover due to Covid-19 related hospitalisation expenses, Amazon India will also additionally reimburse insurance-approved hospital expenses up to Rs. 1,90,000.

In addition to the Covid-19 Relief Scheme, Amazon India is ensuring front line teams and employees have all the support they need at this challenging time. All frontline associates working across sites through staffing agencies are eligible for a one-month salary advance to cover Covid-19 related healthcare and medical treatment as well as paid leave should they be quarantined. Amazon India also provides medical insurance and ESIC benefits to all associates hired through staffing agencies. Frontline associates residing in government declared containment zones are also provided with sustenance pay of up to Rs. 7,500 if they are unable to report to work due to local restrictions.

Swati Rustagi, HR director, Amazon India Operations, said, “While our frontline teams help deliver the items customers need at their doorstep, we are committed to creating a financial and medical support system for our network of associates impacted by Covid-19 across the country. With the Covid-19 Relief Scheme, we are looking to provide an added security layer of support and ensure financial, health and insurance protection for our frontline teams, eligible employees and their dependents. Amazon India is also encouraging all its employees and frontline teams to get vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity and making vaccination a ready choice for its teams. The on-site vaccination events have started with those on the frontline and will soon expand to all employees. The company is also providing a special pay of up to Rs. 1,500 to all associates working through staffing agencies for both doses of the vaccine. The company is additionally enabling vaccination for its associates and employees through various other channels including reimbursements and facilitating easy access to hospitals.”