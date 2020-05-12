Amrit Cement distributes face shields and hand gloves to Assam Police

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: Amrit Cement distributed around 2500 face shields and 10000 hand gloves to Assam Police personnel to fight against deadly COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Amrit Cement officials visited the Assam Police HQ and handed over the protection-gears to DGP of Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. Harmeet Singh, ADGP (L&O) and other police officers were also present on this occasion.

While the government authorities across the world have urged its citizens to stay at home and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Coronavirus, there are those brave warriors including the Police personnel who have risked their lives working on the frontline so that the common citizens stay at home.

Commenting on the endeavour, Pradeep Bagla, Managing Director, Amrit Cement said, “During the time of this ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the men in uniform have played a pivotal role in maintaining law on order while in combating the deadly disease from the frontline while our society stays safe and healthy. In line of our belief of a Healthy Home, we have donated these protection-gears to show our solidarity with the Assam Police for fighting on the frontline.”