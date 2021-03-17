Amway India pledges to work for women entrepreneurs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 16: In line with the 2021 theme of International Women’s Day ‘Choose to Challenge’, Amway India is commemorating the month with a gamut of women-centric programs across India. Corresponding to the global theme which signifies that a, ‘challenged world is an alert world, and challenge leads to change’ Amway aims to unleash women entrepreneurship by providing them with the right platform to explore their true potential. The campaign encourages all women leaders to stand for gender equality and also pledge for the healthier and fitter life.

Additionally, throughout the month, Amway East will focus on various training sessions for women to improve their business and branding skills in an increasingly social and digitally connected world, panel discussions, expert speaker programs, sessions around the product categories such as nutrition, beauty and cookware.

Over 1000 women direct sellers and retailers from across the eastern region will be covered under this program. Elaborating on the occasion, Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, vice president, East Region, Amway India said, “We firmly believe that women play an intrinsic role as powerful catalysts for change. The potential is immense, and we, at Amway, have been championing women entrepreneurship over the years by providing equal business opportunity with regular programs and interventions to support business growth. Honouring women and their contribution, we are celebrating March, as women’s month. As a part of the celebrations, we have conceptualised programs to enhance the competencies of our women direct sellers, who are selected based on their potential and commitment to their business. I believe supporting one woman in her entrepreneurial journey can help not only a generation, but an entire nation to thrive.”