Amway sparks creativity in young minds by hosting virtual events

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Amway India hosted its annual celebrations virtually across India with its 12 NGO partners as part of Amway India’s CSR program – Project Sunrise. Through this program, Amway supports the overall well-being of underprivileged children by providing them access to education, health and hygiene.

In Guwahati, Amway, in association with Guwahati Blind School encouraged and engaged the children to virtually participate in a singing and art & craft activity where the children brilliantly showcased their talent. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Vice President – East, Amway India, said, “Amway India celebrates Children’s Day each year along with its NGO partners.

Through multiple initiatives under Project Sunrise, we have significantly enriched the lives of underprivileged children across India by helping them in their holistic development. It was heartening to see such an enthusiastic participation and creativity showcased by all the children at the virtual event. We are proud to collaborate with Guwahati Blind School and extend our support for the welfare of the children.”

Commenting on the occasion, Nirupama Bhattacharjya, Headmistress In-charge, Guwahati Blind School said, “Our aim was to give the children some time off and encourage them to interact with peers and teachers. Such activities help build the confidence in the children and keep them engaged, which, we believe, is the need of the hour. We have received continued support from Amway India for our children over the years. We wholeheartedly thank Amway for organising a fun filled day that the children thoroughly enjoyed.”