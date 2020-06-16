Arohan Financial Services donates to Arogya Nidhi Fund

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 16: Arohan Financial Services Limited, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulated NBFC-MFI in India stands with Government of Assam to fight COVID-19 pandemic. Zonal representatives from the organisation met Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister for Finance and Health & Family Welfare of Assam at his office on June 12 and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the Assam Arogya Nidhi (CM-Care Relief Fund).

Arohan also organises free health and awareness camps providing access to medical and basic diagnostic services for the women in the communities that it operates in. Till date, approximately 12045 beneficiaries have been impacted through such camps.

Most recently, it has provided rations and food packets to over 900 customers in 30 branches spanning in the Jorhat region to fight the impact of COVID-19.

As part of the Aavishkaar Group, Arohan has been committed towards its cause of fighting COVID-19. To this effect, Arohan has responded by making food packets available to thousands of street-dwelling children, labours and families, as well as, underserved communities to 1500 individuals, catering to a total of 45000 meals till date.