Assam CM holds crucial meeting with National Dairy Development Board

Joint company to be formed to expedite milk revolution

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: In an attempt to expedite the economic development of the milk farmers and make the dairy sector more commercially viable, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a meeting with the senior officials of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) at the conference room of his office in Janata Bhawan.

The meeting had a threadbare discussion on key steps that NDDB had undertaken for the development of dairy sector in Assam. In the meeting it was decided that a joint company would be formed with a joint coordination of state government and NDDB which would decide on an action plan and act on that for the promotion of dairy sector. The chairman of the company will be animal husbandry and veterinary minister as the company will be formed with equal share holding pattern between the state government and NDDB. Chief minister Sarma asked the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department to complete all modalities to form the company by October so that the company can start its work by November. He maintained that the steps will be taken to give a new momentum to milk revolution of the state.

Chief minister Sarma during the meeting also asked the department to make sure that as a result of reform in the dairy sector, milk farmers get the highest dividend. He also said that steps have already been taken to increase the milk production of the state to the tune of 10 lakh litre per day. He also stressed on ramping up dairy processing infrastructure to give a new impetus to value addition to milk.

Animal husbandry and veterinary minister Atul Bora, additional chief secretary Maninder Singh, principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, chairman NDDB Meenesh Shah, regional head Jignesh Shah and other senior officers of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department were present at the meeting.