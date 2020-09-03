ASUS announces foray into commercial PC category

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Marking a new beginning in its brand journey, ASUS announced its foraying into the commercial PC segment. As a highly backward integrated player in the PC industry with unmatched expertise in motherboards and high-tech Gaming PCs, this move comes as the next strategic step for the brand.

ASUS’s foray into the commercial PC segment comes at a time when companies across industries are encouraging their employees to work from home and they need robust working solutions.

Catering to businesses of all sizes, including micro businesses, SMBs and large enterprise customers, ASUS will provide comprehensive solutions to their respective technology needs. The brand will be launching products across all key segments covering notebooks, desktops, all in ones and mobile workstations.

Speaking on the development, Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, “India is the key focus country for Asus. With high focus on Indian consumer needs and utilising our cutting edge backward integrated technology experience in Computing products we have emerged as the fastest growing brand in the Indian PC market. In the consumer PC segment we have already achieved top 3 position in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for Businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish ASUS as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers. To drive our commercial PC business in India I am happy to confirm that we have assigned the business head position for commercial PC to Dinesh Sharma, who will now head both the commercial PC and mobile business for Asus India.”

Speaking about his new role Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, “ASUS’ overwhelming growth over the last few years is a testimony to our Made for India, customer centric effort. In the coming month, we will be sharing details of our holistic approach to the Commercial PC market – encompassing a robust Commercial PC product portfolio across product categories and segments, sales and service infrastructure and wide channel availability.”