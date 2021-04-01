AVV scientists launch N96 Nano Mask with 99.9% filtration efficiency

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 31: Scientists of Centre for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) launched a unique three-ply N96 Nano Mask based on cutting-edge nanotechnology. The Amrita N96 Nano Mask, costing less than Rs. 200, can be washed up to 30 times for reuse and is long-lasting, skin-friendly and odour-free. It further claimed that the N96 Nano Mask with nano-layered filter is lab tested to provide 99.9% bacterial and virus aerosol filtration as well as 96% particle filtration of more than 3 microns.

Dr Shantikumar Nair, dean (Research) with Centre for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, AVV said, “The Amrita N96 Nano Mask is far ahead of conventional surgical and N95 masks in providing protection to the wearer and enhancing the everyday experience with innovative nano-technology. It uses a one-of-its-kind nano-engineered filter fabricated with electrospun bio-friendly polymer nano fibres. The nano-sized channels and interconnected pores in the nano-filter cause an enhanced ‘slip effect’ which ensures low air resistance for better breathability on one hand and high filtration efficiency on the other. The specific designing of the mask also offers antifogging property. It is an ideal safety gear for healthcare workers and anyone else against infections caused by inhaling harmful bacteria and viruses.”