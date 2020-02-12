Axis Bank inaugurates 81st branch in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Axis Bank announced the inauguration of its 81st branch in Assam. The new branch was inaugurated by Pabitra Ram Khaund, ACS & Director, Inland Water Transport, Assam in the presence of Biplabi Patnaik, Senior Vice-President & Circle Head, North East Circle, Axis Bank. The new branch will be located at Ganpati Enclave, GS Road, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Commenting on the inauguration of the branch, Ravi Narayanan, President & Head-Branch Banking, Axis Bank said, “We are very happy to inaugurate our 81st branch in Assam. We have witnessed an increasing demand of banking services & products amongst the retail & institutional customers. To bridge this demand gap, we have expanded our existing network in the State that will enhance their overall banking experience. We are committed to provide superior banking services, with digitally-driven convenience for our ever-increasing customer base.”