Axis Bank launches budget friendly wearable contactless payment devices

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: Axis Bank stepped up their game in the contactless payments segment by launching its own range of wearable contactless payment devices, thus, making payments truly on-the-go and convenient for its customers. Axis Bank partnered with Thales and Tappy Technologies to design and create these products, which are exclusively available on the Mastercard platform. With the launch of its wearable devices brand, ‘Wear ‘N’ Pay’, Axis Bank has become the first bank to introduce a new line of wearable devices that can be incorporated into existing accessories or worn easily to carry out contactless transactions on the go.

The wearable’s are directly linked to the customers’ bank account and functions like a regular debit card. This allows purchases to be done at any merchant who accepts contactless transactions. Wear N Pay devices can be purchased via phone banking or at any Axis Bank branch. Non-customers can also enjoy Wear N Pay devices by opening an account either online through Video KYC or by visiting their nearest Axis Bank branch.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and head – Cards and Payments, Axis Bank said, “With the increasing number of digital payments users, we see a huge opportunity in contactless payments, which will continue to grow, given the post pandemic situation and the need for social distancing. Contactless payments are the future of the payments industry in India. To tap into this market, our Wear ‘N’ Pay program brings in convenience in contactless payments at a budget friendly price point, offering a safe and secure mode of payments on the go. Not only are these devices contemporary looking, but are also designed in a way that it becomes a part of our daily lives, thus increasing adoption of cashless transactions for everyday requirements. We are confident that the ‘Wear ‘N’ Pay’ program would be an attractive value proposition for our customers.”