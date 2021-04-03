Ayushman Mitra Portal launched at OIL hospital in Duliajan 

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, April 2: Oil India Limited (OIL) became the first PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to get its Hospital at Duliajan empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY), a flagship scheme of Government of India that provides health insurance cover to vulnerable and poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The Ayushman Mitra Portal at Oil India Limited hospital, Duliajan was ceremoniously inaugurated on March 31st by Prasanta Borkakoty, executive director (HR&A), OIL Duliajan in a MoU signing ceremony between OIL hospital and Ayushman Bharat State Health Agency.

The ceremony was also attended by senior doctors, officials of OIL hospital and other departments.

“A committee has also been constituted comprising of representatives from various departments for smooth implementation of the ABPM-JAY scheme in Oil India Limited hospital. Accordingly, a separate help desk has been set up for ABPM-JAY beneficiaries. This initiative is a serious commitment by Oil India Limited towards ensuring the health and welfare of people living in OIL’s operational areas. We hope the Ayushman Mitra Portal at OIL Hospital will benefit the public residing in OIL operational areas with necessary healthcare services” said Prasanta Borkakoty present on the occasion.