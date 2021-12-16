Bajaj Launches Two New Pulsar 250

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Bajaj Auto launched two all-new Pulsar 250 at Sohani-Bajaj at Bharalumukh in Guwahati. Karan Sinha, vice president, East, and Sanjay Patni MD Sohani Bajaj launched the two new bikes for the customers. The new Pulsar 250 comes with a superior power of 24.5 PS and a peak torque of 21.5 Nm. Further, the all-new, sports-tech design is a trend-setter for the next generation of sports biking and packed with holistic upgrades and features such as Projector LED headlamps, Assist and amp; Slipper clutch, Gear Indicator, and Mobile Charging,

“It is a celebration of our 20 years of leadership in the Indian sports motorcycle market. The all-new Pulsar 250 brings the next generation of power, performance, and style to the quarter-liter sports segment. The advent of the Pulsar 250 mirrors the evolution of the young Indian rider, who seeks a motorcycle of sporty character, yet is rideable in everyday conditions. The Pulsar 250 straddles these two tasks with ease, offering the balance of its versatile form with power-on-tap performance,” maintained Karan Sinha, vice president East.