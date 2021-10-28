Bandhan Bank signs Zubeen Garg as its brand ambassador in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: Bandhan Bank announced on Wednesday that renowned singer, actor and composer, Zubeen Garg, will be the brand ambassador for the bank in Assam. To mark the commencement of this association, Zubeen has released his new music video which showcases diverse elements of Assamese culture and heritage. The song and video have been produced courtesy of Bandhan Bank. Titled ‘Axom Amaar Mone Praane,” the song is a melodious blend of the different kinds of folk music native to Assam.

The music video captures Assam’s essence and showcases the state’s traditions, culture and abundant natural beauty. The video, which features Zubeen in various picturesque locations, has been shot across locations that lend Assam its unique character, including the Kaziranga forest, by the Brahmaputra river, in paddy fields and in the tea gardens. The music has been composed by Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Sasanka Samir wrote the lyrics.

“Bandhan has a deep-rooted association with the state of Assam and its people. It’s been our mission to serve the people of the state and help fulfil their aspirations, and catalyse their holistic development through a combination of financial services and community development initiatives. We are privileged to have received the love and trust of the citizens of the state. When it comes to receiving the love and affection of the state of Assam, Zubeen’s name would be among the first few. Through his music, films and philanthropy, Zubeen has become a household name in Assam, and earned the respect and goodwill of people of all ages and cultures in the state. Associating with Zubeen was therefore a natural decision, and the song and music video are our tribute to the people of this culturally rich state,” said Apurva Sircar, head – Marketing, Bandhan Bank.

Speaking about the song and his association with Bandhan Bank, Zubeen said, “I am fortunate and indebted to my lovely people of Assam for showering their love and affection on me. In whatever I do, I keep them in my thoughts. My association with Bandhan Bank is a logical one since they also have a strong connection with the state of Assam and have been empowering the people of the state to transform their lives and that of their families. There is a lot in store as a part of this association and I look forward to working with Bandhan Bank.”