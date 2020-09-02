Bausch + Lomb India urges consumers to ‘Live Better, Live Now’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Bausch + Lomb India launched a campaign that encourages people to look at the positive side of the situation and celebrate the many brighter moments that have come along the way. The main ad depicts what seems to be a pre-lockdown situation wherein the protagonist appears to be constantly stressed or worried.

This frame transitions, revealing that it is the current scenario wherein the protagonist establishes the positive connotations that can be associated with the new normal. Simple pleasures such as spending quality time with your family, taking up new hobbies, sipping on your coffee at ease which seemed like a distant possibility before, are now the new reality. Additionally, the main ad will be accompanied by three films aimed at highlighting Bausch + Lomb’s diverse contact lenses & lenscare portfolio and how there is a product for all ages and lifestyles.

Commenting on the campaign, Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “In times of uncertainty, we all need an antidote that can help us keep a positive attitude. I firmly believe that this antidote, lies within us and all we need to do is simply change our outlook towards life and situations. Through the ‘live better, live now’ campaign, Bausch + Lomb India aims to humbly urge viewers to focus on all the good things in our lives today and march forward with determination and hope for brighter tomorrow.”

Chandni Shah, COO – Kinnect said, “Inevitably, during this unique period of nationwide lockdown, we noticed it’s been a difficult journey for a lot of people to adapt to the new normal. With Bausch + Lomb’s ‘Live better, Live now’ campaign, we focused on creating communication that highlights the positive aspects of the lockdown and urges people to embrace the new normal. We wanted people to look beyond the uncertainties, and reflect time upon what makes them happy.”