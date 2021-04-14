BCPL achieves Rs 2819 crore turnover amid Covid-19

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, April 13: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) petrochemical plant has achieved turnover of Rs. 2819 crore (unaudited) in the financial year 2020-21.

Addressing a press conference, Reep Hazarika, MD, BCPL said, “With achievement of 106% capacity utilisation BCPL produced 2.86 lakh MT of Polymers and 60,145 MT liquid hydrocarbons during the year 2020-21 which were marketed to downstream industries achieving Polymer sale of 3.06 lakh MT.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19, hydrocarbon industries across the globe have witness shrinkage in margins in recent times. The ongoing crisis has led to some revenue compression in initial period of FY 2020-21, however, situation improved as the normalcy in market conditions regained. The disruption caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic took a tool on the performance of the company in March and April 2020,” Hazarika said.

Despite Covid-19 related disruptions, the Polymer market has shown consistent demand with buoyant price and the last financial year was good for BCPL too. The feedstock price remained low during 2020-21 providing cost leverage to BCPL.

The company is receiving support of the Government of India and Government of Assam in form of various subsidies and tax exemptions.

The project work of the new value addition plants viz Butene- 1 and 2nd stage Hydrogenation of Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is progressing. The environment clearance is expected by end of this month. The tenders for selection of licensors for both the projects have been floated.

BCPL being a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) and a committed corporate citizen is responsible for health and safety of its employees as well as the stakeholders.

“All Covid protocols are being ensured in the work place and BCPL Township premises. Utmost care is taken to prevent any form of contagious infection by frequent sanitization of work place, installation of sanitizer stands at all entry points, thermal scanning at main entrance etc. The company is also preparing to combat the second wave of the pandemic and abiding by all the protocols of Covid-19 issued by various authorities from time to time,” Hazarika said.

BCPL has recently entered into CSR Regime and MoU has already been inked with deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh, principal Assam Medical Collage & Hospital, Dibrugarh and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Guwahati towards implementation of various projects / activities in Dibrugarh district. Majority of the CSR activities / projects will be undertaken in the area of health and nutrition as per guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises.

BCPL was the proud recipient of various awards during the bygone financial year. The accolades include FICCI Chemicals and Petrochemicals Award 2021 in the category of Most Environment Friendly. BCPL was also certified by great place to work by GREAT PLACE TO [email protected] INSTITUTE, INDIA which reflects high- trust and high–performance culture in the company. The company also has received the prestigious ‘India’s best company award of the year 2020’ among the petrochemical products manufacturing companies by Berkshire Media LLC, USA.

BCPL is thankful to all its shareholders, stakeholders and associates for their continuous cooperation and commitment towards progress of the company.