Bengal To Intensify Efforts To Attract Investors: WBIDC Chairman

NEW DELHI, March 27 (PTI): The West Bengal government will intensify its investor outreach efforts, and is betting big on a planned deep-sea port, coal mine and industrial corridor being developed in the state to attract entrepreneurs, a top official has said.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) chairman Rajiva Sinha said there is a need to change the perception that investors have about Bengal, and considering the priority accorded to industrial development by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he is more upbeat about investment commitments at the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit this year.

The summit, being jointly organised by WBIDC and industry chamber CII, will be held on April 21-22 in Kolkata. It will be the first such physical event in India after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The summit will have 15 partner countries and participation from almost all countries.

“You cannot change the perception by giving advertisements. Every state government is saying they are the best. We need to have a more intense outreach programme. We have to go out and talk to people. This change of perception does not happen through advertisements, it happens through one-to-one interaction,” Sinha said.

Talking to PTI after holding roadshows here ahead of the summit, Sinha said many companies are looking at Bengal seriously, and efforts are on to concretise such expressions of intent before the summit.

“Announcements are generally of the same tune every year. We should concretise the majority of them before the announcement is made so that we are in a firm position to say that out of the ‘x’ amount expressed as intent, at least ‘x/2’ or ‘x/3’ is in the pipeline. That’s what we are working towards, and we hope that we will have a huge amount of expression of intent this time because industry is the priority of the government now,” Sinha said.

The previous five editions of the summit saw cumulative investment proposals of over Rs 12.32 lakh crore.

The state is getting a large coal block operational in a couple of years, which is expected to give a boost to the mining industry. Besides, the 500-km Tajpur-Raghunathpur industrial corridor in Purulia and the proposed deep-sea port at Tajpur will bring a lot of infrastructure development and port-based industry.

“Along with the Tajpur port, we are giving 1,000 acres of land to the developer where port-based industry will come. So this year we are more upbeat about the announcement of investments,” said Sinha.

He said, one of the reasons for which the state has been sluggish in reaching out to investors is that 10 years back it did not have much to show, but now the state government is bullish and the government’s priority is bringing industries into the state.

“We will undertake more outreach programmes largely within the country, not so much overseas, to ensure that people start taking Bengal seriously and people get to know what Bengal has to offer and what Bengal stands for today,” Sinha said.