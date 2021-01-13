Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for Covaxin supplies to Brazil

HYDERABAD, Jan 12 (PTI): Bharat Biotechhas signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil. A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech facility last week to discuss potential export possibilities of the vaccine, the indigenous antidote for the killer virus, the company said in a release.

The Brazilian Ambassador to India Andr Aranha Corra do Lago expressed keen interest on behalf of his government towards procuring the vaccine and in principle, it was understood between both parties that supplies of Covaxin to be prioritized for the public market through a direct procurement by the Brazilian government, it said.

Supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorization from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

“Covaxin is an innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India. Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil,” Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said.

After the technical visit to Bharat Biotech’s Genome Valley facility here, the pharmaceutical director of Precisa Medicamentos, Emanuela Medrades, said “We identified highly technological, scientific and sanitary control levels. There were also excellent outcomes in clinical trials, which will be published soon. Bharat Biotech has exceeded our expectations, demonstrating quality and safety at the level of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world.”

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November and are currently ongoing in about 26,000 volunteers across India. Covaxin, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research andthe National Institute of Virology. The inactivated vaccine has been developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, one of its kind in the world. The vaccine is presented in multi dose vials and can be stored at 2-8C.