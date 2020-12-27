Bipanan Khetra introduces first generation entrepreneurial endeavour ‘Virtue Fresh’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Bipanan Khetra is introducing a first-generation entrepreneurial endeavour ‘Virtue Fresh’ on Sunday. People can experience the Northeast’s first ever Ozone washed fruits and vegetables at Bipanan Khetra. It’s significant because Ozone is a strong sanitation agent. It kills bacteria, viruses and removes pesticides and other chemicals. Ozone is the fastest sterilizing agent, kills cancerous elements, helps in muscle regeneration, reduces acidity, increases antioxidant value of eatables. All the fruits and vegetables will undergo a 3 stage Ozone and RO washing process.