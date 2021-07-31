Blue Dart announces Q1 financial results 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: Blue Dart Express Limited declared its financial results on Friday for the quarter ended June 2021, at its board meeting held in Mumbai. The company posted Rs 294 million profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, stood at Rs 8,648 million.

On the occasion, Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart says, “I am pleased to announce that the Blue Dart brand continues to stand out and deliver good results during the first quarter of the new financial year. Against the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic and as we battle several new variants, Blue Dart’s business continues to remain agile and adaptive to the changing external environment. Our results mirror a recovering economy that is increasingly trusting the digitalisation process and a sustainable eCommerce boom – we benefit strongly from both.”

Commenting about the sustainability initiatives at Blue Dart, he added, “Under our credo, Connecting People, Improving Lives, the organisation has set in motion several technological initiatives that will drive green logistics and ESG which is an integral part of Strategy 2025. Leveraging its digital footprint, the organisation has reduced its dependence on paper and has also been consistently planting 1 lakh trees each year. The organisation has set precedent well within its first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 by continuing to be a Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice and Investment of Choice for all its stakeholders.”