Blue Dart launches ‘Rakhi Express’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 4: Blue Dart took its group credo of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives’ further by launching its Rakhi Express offer. The offer, while allowing individuals to connect with their loved ones across the world, aims to appreciate and give thanks to the nation’s Covid-19 warriors who continue to work to protect every Indian citizen. The offer provides all Covid-19 warriors, sending or receiving a Rakhi shipment, a special discounted price of Rs. 200. Customers sending their rakhi shipments to their siblings and loved ones domestically are offered a special discounted price of Rs. 250 on shipments weighing up to 0.5 kg.

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and head – Business Development, Blue Dart, says, “The world continues to fight its battle against Covid-19 and its many emerging variants. This year too, the nation will celebrate the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan with strict social distancing norms. The festive seasons’ pomp and grandeur are dialed down as each of us does our part in helping rid the nation of Covid-19. During this challenging time, Blue Dart stands true to its foundation pillar of Customer Centricity and continues to go the extra mile to bring its customers and their loved ones, closer together, even if they are miles apart – We Move So Your World Can Move.”

Blue Dart will deliver rakhis across its 35,000+ locations across India and the 220 countries and territories its services across the globe, as part of the DPDHL Group. Customers can have an entirely contact less experience with the organisation as customers are offered with an array of acceptable payment methods including 16 digital wallets, net banking, credit & debit cards, Bharat QR Code, and UPI (BHIM).