Blue Dart Launches Two Mega Offers Ahead Of Year End

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI; Dec 16: Blue Dart announced the launch of two exciting offers ahead of the end-of-the-year festivities ‘Merry Express’ and ‘Assured Gift’ offer. The Merry Express offer can be availed from December 20, 2021 until January 15, 2022. The offer includes an exceptional discount of 40% on all gift shipments including, but not limited to, festive sweets, gifts and apparel weighing between 10 kgs to 20 kgs.

Over and above this, the express logistics provider has also launched the ‘Assured Gift’ offer which can be availed until March 31, 2022. Availing this offer would enable customers to redeem a free Spykar Gift of their choice, with only having to pay for the shipping & handling charges.

Ketan Kulkarni, chief commercial officer, Blue Dart, said, “Blue Dart has always provided its customers with value-based services that are designed with a keen focus on providing solutions for their logistics requirements even before the need arises. The offers that we launch, especially during the festive season, aim to spread joy and warmth that is associated with the festivities.

Covid-19 has been instrumental in making the world a bigger place and enhanced distances between loved ones, which were otherwise easy to navigate around. Our goal, as the nation’s trade facilitator, is to make India and the world a smaller place. The ‘Merry Express’ and ‘Assured Gift’ offers are a step forward in this direction.”

