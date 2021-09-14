Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium successfully commences drone trials

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: Blue Dart, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL) announced that it has successfully commenced Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) drone delivery trials under the Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium in Vikarabad, Hyderabad on September 9. Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart attended the launch as the organisation furthered its technological prowess. Launched under Telangana government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project, these trials have delivered promising results, bringing the country one step closer in ensuring the last-mile delivery of vaccines. Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trials were initiated on September 11 and will continue on till the end of the week.

The Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium was formed earlier this year with the mission of revolutionising the delivery of vaccines and emergency medical supplies to the remotest parts of India with drones. Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium is a part of the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project in collaboration with the government of Telangana, World Economic Forum, Niti Aayog and Healthnet Global.

Commenting on the launch, Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart said, “Blue Dart is championing future-ready technology; and collaborating with the government of Telangana in its ‘Medicine from the Sky project’, provided us with a perfect opportunity. The initiative is aimed at creating a robust healthcare infrastructure for last-mile delivery in the interiors of India, providing every individual with the healthcare they deserve. As we witness the marvel of drone technology, we look forward to extending this service across the nation and bringing the world closer to these remote areas.”

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and head – Business Development, Blue Dart shared his thoughts on this event saying, “Technology has become the backbone of not just the logistics industry, but of almost every industry across the world. At Blue Dart, technology continues to be an important pivot for our business and these drone trials are just the beginning of what we aim to explore. In line with our organisation’s ‘First In Last Out policy’, we have created these opportunities to contribute to the development of our nation while we achieve our business goals. Blue Dart will leave no stone unturned to make logistics in India remarkable and trustworthy.”