Boolean Array launches ‘Q Waits’ App to virtually maintain queues

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Boolean Array Canada, a Canada-based company, brings to India an amazing application or app Q Waits, which will allow the flexibility to queue up from anywhere. This virtual reservation of queue through an app is one of the new concepts which is being introduced for the first time in Eastern India which will digitally reserve one’s place and inform the consumer well in advance before one’s turn comes.

Q Waits has two apps. One is for Business purpose and the other is for the end users or customers. Q Waits (client app) allows end users to use the app and check-in to multiple businesses using only one solution. It automatically shows the business using nearby technology based on user’s current location to allow check-in.

“If customers are waiting outside a restaurant, store or business for more than 13 minutes, they are probably gone,” said Dipanjan Biswas, President, Boolean Array, Canada. “With the use of this App, we can stop the customer from leaving,” he added.

Dipanjan officially launched ‘Q Waits’ in Eastern India from Mississauga, Canada on Wednesday.

“The app uses sophisticated AI algorithms to report approximate wait times to end-users even before they decide to check-in, reducing customer walk-a-ways by upto 85 per cent. When customers realize this, they’ll be more inclined to buy again from a business that respects their time,” added Dipanjan.

“For the QWaits Business App, we have decided that there will be a free plan, that will allow 100 check-ins per month at no charge. Further, if they wish to, they may tie up with us. A South-Indian restaurant based in Canada, Dakshin has already tied up with us,” said Dipanjan.