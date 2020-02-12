HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Britannia Cake Gobbles launched the 2nd edition of Britannia Cakes’ National Scholarship Program with the objective of giving back this love and helping kids to achieve their dreams.

The Scholarship program is an annual program and aims to promote learning among children up to 18 years and to support them in learning whatever they wish to excel in.

This year’s contest spanned over 45-days and gave an opportunity to 45 deserving children across the country to win prize money of INR 1 Lakh each. Besides the cash prize, lakhs of contestants won free talk time of up to INR 100. While, 20 winners have been identified from across India, 25 scholarships are still up for grabs till February 15.

Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Vipin Kataria, Head of Breads, Cakes, Rusk & Adjacencies, Britannia Industries said, “Children are the future of our country and we believe in doing our bit to secure their future. This initiative is aimed at providing children with a stepping stone to kick-start their journey towards a bright career, which can be anything that makes these kids happy.”