Britannia forays into the fusion snacking space with Potazos

GUWAHATI, July 30: Britannia 50-50, announced its foray into Salty Snacks with the launch of ’50-50 Potazos’, the 50 Potato chip 50 biscuit products. The product is a fusion product, which brings together two exciting and loved snacking formats in the country. The product launches in Assam and North East markets in July and will roll out in the rest of the country in the coming months.

Commenting on the new product launch, Vinay Subramanyam, VP marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “For almost 30 years, Britannia 50-50 has been the brand that has given consumers the best of two experiences in one delectable product. Whether it is our classic Sweet & Salt Biscuits or Maska Chaska, Britannia 50-50 knows best that it takes ‘two to tango’. Britannia 50-50 Potazos is a terrific addition to the 50-50 brand, and we believe this product can source from both the biscuits market and the salted snacks market, which are the largest two categories in food in the country.”