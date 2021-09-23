Thursday, September 23
Britannia NutriChoice launches 'Snacker Cracker' campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Britannia Industries Limited has launched a new ‘Snacker Cracker’ campaign for its NutriChoice Sugar Free Cracker range, with Bengali superstar Abir Chatterjee recently. Priced at Rs 35 for 300 grams, Britannia NutriChoice Cracker makes the quest for quick, easy snacks simpler.

The brand’s new TVC features Abir Chatterjee in a never-before-seen avatar. An amateur cook himself, Abir has picked up a few culinary skills during the lockdown. The campaign highlights how the cracker is so versatile that it can be used in a variety of ways to create quick snacks throughout the day. Further, he will be seen preparing some spontaneous recipes using NutriChoice Sugar Free Crackers as the standard base ingredient.

