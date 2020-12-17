Buddy System launched by AAPURTI departmental store

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: On the lines of other metropolitan cities of the country, the unique and one-of-a-kind service ‘Buddy System’ was also launched in Guwahati. The service was launched for the first time by ‘AAPURTI’, a departmental store located in the heart of the city SC Road in Athgaon.

Speaking on the occasion, store partner Rajiv Kumar Jain and Munna Agarwal said, “In our store everyday essential items are available at exclusive discounted rates. All kinds of food and edible products, baby products, personal care, baking items (edible and non-edible) are included and many more.”

Any customer can easily subscribe for the Buddy System just by paying INR300 per month. In lieu of this amount, a personal caretaker is provided to the subscriber, which is called ‘Buddy’. The subscriber of the Buddy system can get any goods needed or get work done throughout the month. Agarwal further informed that a surprise offer will also be started in the store every Sunday from January 2, in which any person can take full advantage of the offer issued on that same day if they make a purchase in AAPURTI departmental.