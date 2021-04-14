Budget friendly smartphones unveiled by realme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 13: realme unveiled the newest entry level additions to its C series family – realme C20, realme C21 and realme C25 on Tuesday. Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Madhav Sheth, vice president, realme and chief executive officer, realme India and Europe said, “Our entry-level C series has always seen a tremendous response from the customers. This has contributed to achieving over 32 million C-series users globally. With the launch of three new C series, users in the affordable segment will be able to explore more options with best-in-class technology. We are also pleased to announce that we have partnered with the world-renowned authority in quality TÜV Rheinland and have worked together with them to set new, upgraded quality standards for smartphones. Both, realme C21 and realme C25 are the first smartphones which will have TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification.”