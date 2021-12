Cabinet Approves Rs 76,000-cr PLI Scheme For Semiconductor Manufacturing

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (PTI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display board production in the country, I&B minister Anurag Thakur said.

“The scheme envisages investment of Rs 76,000 crore in semiconductor production over the next 5-6 years,” he said.

Telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the decision will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem.