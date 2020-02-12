Cake Carnival begins in Kumarapara

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: In order to make Valentines Day special, the first ever ‘Cake Carnival’ held at ‘Croissant Express’ complex, Kumarapara in Guwahati in association with ‘Tropolite’ which inaugurated on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Sethia said that around 100 different varieties of cakes, pastries, desserts and other bakery items at the Carnival are being prepared on customer’s demand through live demo which includes pastries, fondant cakes, 3D cakes with various flavours and decorations. Through live demo, icing, filling, decorations are made on the cake base in front of the customers.

Young Entrepreneur Milind Sethia said that in view of Valentine’s Day, many types of discounts, offers and special cakes are available. To add more, around 50 types of cookies, 20 types of breads, sugar free cakes, pastries & desserts, kharis, toast, etc. are also available. He further informed that the Cake Carnival will be held from February 12 to 14.