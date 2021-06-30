CEM lays foundation stone for mineral water industry

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 29: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang laid the base for installation of Longchor Mineral Water Industry at Rongkangthir, 7 Miles Diphu-Manja Road on Tuesday. Notably, the industry is being set up by the proprietor Moon Engtipi.

After the inauguration, the CEM said, “Longchor Mineral Water Industry is a plant for the production of packaged drinking water. The budget for the plant is Rs. 12 crores. I am happy that a local entrepreneur like Moon Engtipi has started taking up entrepreneurship which is an encouraging sign. Local unemployed youths will get employment. I wish all the success to Engtipi.”

Proprietor Engtipi hoped that the industry will work for improving the economic situation of the region. He further informed that the plant will produce 6 lakh litres of water per day.