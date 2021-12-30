Centre In Final Stages Of Developing System To Extend Subsidised Foodgrains To Homeless, Destitute

NEW DELHI, Dec 30 (PTI): The Centre is in the final stages of developing a system to capture the data of homeless and the destitute having no ration cards, so that the benefit of subsidised food grains can be extended to them also, Food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday.

Currently, the government supplies highly subsidised food grains at Rs 1-3 per kg to over 81 crore people having ration cards through public distribution system (PDS) as part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Over and above the subsidised food grains, the government during the pandemic is supplying free food grains to NFSA beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). This scheme has been extended multiple times and is now valid till March 2022.

Since homeless and the destitute have no ration cards in the absence of an identity card or residential address, they are not covered either under NFSA or PMGKAY.

Asked about steps taken to cover this segment of the population, the secretary said, “Very much that process is on and the development of a system is in the final stages and then it will be put to trial.”

The new system being developed is basically to capture all homeless, shelterless destitute, who might not have ration cards, he said during a virtual media briefing.

State governments have not either issued them the ration card for reasons of lack of identity or lack of home address, he said, and added, “all these issues will get addressed.”

Another Food ministry official said states have lifted 11.21 lakh tonnes of food grains in the current 2021-22 fiscal year for distribution to people not covered under NFSA.

State governments purchased over 11 lakh tonnes of foodgrains under the Centre’s open market sale scheme (OMSS) in 2021-22, he said.

Further, the official said that the state governments have managed to cover so far only 79.71 crore poor people out of the total 81 crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA.

State governments have been asked to immediately reach out to the remaining 1.6 crore, identify them and bring them under the ambit of NFSA, he said.

With states lifting grains via OMSS, the quantity of wheat and rice sold via this scheme has increased to 71.44 lakh tonne till December 29 this year as against 20.71 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Besides states, private companies and organisations have purchased the grains via OMSS taking advantage of the liberalised policy introduced this year to offload the surplus stocks of wheat, improve domestic availability and ease out storage crunch, he added.

