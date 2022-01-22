Essar Capital Appoints Anil Kumar Chaudhary As CEO For Metals And Mining Vertical

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (IANS): Essar Capital Ltd, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Ltd, announced the appointment of Anil Kumar Chaudhary as chief executive officer for the Metals & Mining business. He will be the member of the Executive Committee, and will play a key role in driving the investment strategy and growth in the Metals & Mining Vertical, domestically and globally.

Chaudhary was formerly the chairman and managing director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and has been the chairman of International Coal Ventures Ltd. (ICVL) and junction services Ltd. He had also been the president of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI). Currently, he is the chairman of Minerals and Metals Committee of PHDCCI.

Chaudhary, a seasoned professional with more than 37 years of experience, has an impressive record with leading Metals and Mining businesses. In his current role, he will be driving and implementing a strategic business plan for Essar Capital’s Metals & Mining Vertical and its growth and value creation.

Speaking on the appointment, J. Mehra, vice chairman and Operating Partner, Metals and Mining, said, “We welcome Anil to the Essar family and firmly believe that he will bring his impeccable track record in areas of leadership and business operations and will take the Metal & Mining business to new heights. We at Essar look forward to his significant contribution and fresh perspectives that he will bring to the table.”

Essar Capital’s Metals and Mining Vertical is committed to deliver greener solutions that focus on providing pellets. The Vertical is at an advanced stage of developing and executing projects in India and the US. In addition to that, Vertical is foraying into iron and steel making, both in India and in the Middle East region.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.