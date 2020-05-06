Ford dealerships redefining sales, service experience

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: Ford India is set to prioritize convenience as its dealerships resume operations, in accordance to local guidelines.

Now any customer may use Dial-A-Ford service to bring a Ford dealership to their doorstep. The new approach incorporates enhanced engagement processes and policies related to both sales and service and will be centrally controlled via the helpline 1800-419-3000.

It will allow customers to connect with a Ford team and undertake booking, test drive or even doorstep delivery of the new vehicle. “Dial-A-Ford is a manifestation of our Feels Like Family promise where we promise to deliver safe and hygiene standards of sales and service experience without compromising on convenience,” said Vinay Raina, executive director of Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.