Fujifilm India extends support to underprivileged females

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 16: Fujifilm India Private Limited has pledged its commitment and contribution towards aid for the unprecedented crisis caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The company announced the supply of 100 essential commodity kits to protect mother’s and girl children under IRIA Raksha project during this COVID-19 emergency period. Aimed to support and rescue the women who are deprived of basic necessities, Fujifilm is providing these essential commodity kits to add basic comfort in their lives during these unprecedented times.

Commenting on this, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the world continues to live under the cloud of uncertainties because of the COVID-19 outbreak, its impact on everyone’s life is unimaginable.

Staying true to our commitment to support the underprivileged females of the society, we’re happy to play a role in IRIA’s RAKSHA initiative. Being a brand that has taken several steps for the well-being of girls, we have supercharged our mission with ‘IRIA’ to enable uninterrupted education, promote menstrual hygiene and organise awareness campaigns among the underprivileged females.” In addition, the company is conducting educational workshops for underprivileged girls to raise awareness around the importance of self-examination among individuals.