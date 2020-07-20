Gadkari unveils Amazon’s Exports Digest 2020

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India unveiled the Amazon India ‘Exports Digest 2020’, strongly reinforcing that boosting exports is the key to the quick revival of the MSME sector. At the launch, Amazon announced that cumulative exports through Indian sellers on the Amazon Global Selling program have crossed the USD2 billion milestone. Notably, in January last, Amazon had pledged to enable USD10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 helping Indian businesses grow by selling online worldwide.

Additionally, Amazon Global Selling on Monday enabled more than 60000 Indian exporters to sell millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through its 15 international websites in countries such as USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore. In 2019, more than 800 Indian MSMEs on the program surpassed INR 1 crore in e-commerce exports sales.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said, “I would like to congratulate all the MSMEs who have been working with Amazon to take their locally manufactured products, global. It is a testament of the skill and entrepreneurial spirit of Indian MSMEs. The MSME sector is a major job creator and the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing over 28% to India’s GDP and about 48% to the country’s exports. They will continue to play a critical role in the country’s economic revival and help overcome the current pandemic. Exports is a key priority for the Government and we are focused on supporting the Indian MSMEs be more successful in the international markets and increasing the MSMEs’ share of exports to 60%.”

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head Amazon India, said, “We are excited with the rapid growth being witnessed by Indian MSMEs and brands on Amazon Global Selling. It took the program three years to hit cumulative exports of USD1 billion and it has grown 100% to hit the next USD1 billion in less than 18 months, to cross the USD2 billion milestone in cumulative exports from India. The program is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. We are excited to build a strong foundation for MSMEs to realize their export potential and contribute to the vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. We will continue to make exports easy for Indian entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes and fulfil our pledge of enabling USD10 billion in e-commerce exports by 2025.”

The just published third edition of Amazon’s annual Exports Digest provides insights into the success and scale of exports from India through the Amazon Global Selling program, reflecting a significant increase in demand for Indian products across global markets and the growth of Indian exporters selling globally.