Galaxy S21 all set to be Trailblazer for Samsung’s 2021 line-up

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Samsung’s next flagship launch is around the corner, with the company sending out invitations for its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, scheduled for January 14. Samsung will most likely launch its newest Galaxy S Series flagship at the virtual event dubbed as “Everyday Epic”. Over the years, Samsung’s Galaxy S Series has come to symbolize the cutting edge of camera technology and design innovations. Notably, Samsung launched its first Galaxy S series smartphone in 2010 and through the last decade, Samsung has pushed the limits of mobile technology.