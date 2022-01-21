GCCI Seeks Resumption Of Mining Operations In Goa; Writes To PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (PTI): The Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) has made a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume sustainable mining in the state and stressed that stoppage of mining operations has led to a negative impact on the state’s economy.

Mining operations in Goa were stopped in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

“Considering the negative impact on Goan economy due to the continuance stoppage of mining operations, including its hard impact on a sizeable population dependent on the industry as well as its contribution to the state exchequer, the requirement of resumption of mining is far more necessary,” GCCI said in a recent letter to the Prime Minister.

The letter also noted that historically, mining in Goa commenced through grants under the Mining Colonial rights, 1906, granted to concessionaires in perpetuity.

GCCI has pitched for environmentally sustainable, regulated and transparent mining operations by the existing lease holders within the carrying capacity fixed by the Supreme Court in adherence to the grant period of 50 years to commence from 1987 onwards.

In the interest of overall development to the state, it has requested the central government for a viable solution to resume mining operations in Goa.

