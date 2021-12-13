Godrej & Boyce Becomes India’s First Packaging Plastic Negative Company

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group announced that it has recycled more than double of what it has consumed in its operations. At a time when organisations are formulating long-term strategies to offset 100% of the plastic that they use and become plastic neutral, Godrej & Boyce has recycled 146% and 201% in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively. This makes it one of the first organisations in India to become packaging plastic negatively by recovering a significantly greater amount of plastic from the environment than its usage.

In 2020-21, Godrej & Boyce has recycled 3,264 tons of packaging plastic waste as against 1,616 tons of consumption, and previously in 2019-20, the company recycled 2,261 tons of plastic waste as compared to 1,547 tons of consumption. Multiple other initiatives were also taken including their switch to biodegradable packaging to the extent possible, eliminating single-use plastic completely, identifying and eliminating the use of unwanted plastic during the design stage, supporting the development and boosting the plastic waste management ecosystem in India, achieving equitable geographical spread across states having G&B’s business presence, offering product stewardship options to customers and going beyond compliance to make a meaningful difference to the environment.

Notably, the organisation was also recognised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), as they felicitated Godrej & Boyce with two awards at the recently concluded 3R Awards. These were the excellence in managing plastic & packaging waste by EPR Strategies and Excellence in managing municipal solid waste for their contribution to enable a better tomorrow leveraging innovation and technology.

Furthermore, Godrej & Boyce has joined India Plastics Pact, as founding member. A first of its kind in Asia, the pact is a joint initiative between CII’s Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-CESD) and WWF India and has been established with the goal of envisioning ‘A world where plastic is valued and does not pollute the environment.’